Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,079 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $88.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.69 and a twelve month high of $160.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

