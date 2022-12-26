Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 71,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $47.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.79. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.36.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

