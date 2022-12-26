Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,154 Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Embecta from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Embecta in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Embecta Stock Down 1.4 %

Embecta Announces Dividend

NASDAQ EMBC opened at $27.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.86. Embecta Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Embecta Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

