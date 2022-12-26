Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,250 Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,250 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 676.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,678 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $169,327.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,933.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $70,550.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $169,327.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,933.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,979 shares of company stock worth $712,791. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

NYSE LEVI opened at $15.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $25.37.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.