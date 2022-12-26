Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 911 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 87,758.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,354,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,972,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337,952 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,058,074,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,744 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $339,328,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $300,412,000.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:SHV opened at $109.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.98. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.42.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.