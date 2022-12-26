Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 269 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $97,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

LMBS stock opened at $47.63 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $50.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.82.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

