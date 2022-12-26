Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $414,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $985,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 53,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 55.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1,266.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.92.
Simon Property Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.20%.
Simon Property Group Profile
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
