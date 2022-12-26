Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,294 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA stock opened at $35.14 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $151.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

