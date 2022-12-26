L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Position Increased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.46.

Shares of LHX opened at $206.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.31 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.37 and its 200-day moving average is $229.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

