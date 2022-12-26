LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $21.84 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,294 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.9% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 88,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 24,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 38,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $131.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $385.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $169.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

