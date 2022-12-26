Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $493,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 22.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 47.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.5% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.32.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $412.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $430.91 and its 200-day moving average is $433.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

