Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:LCI opened at $0.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.97. Lannett has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lannett will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Lannett by 88.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

