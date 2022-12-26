Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Lannett Trading Down 3.0 %
NYSE:LCI opened at $0.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.97. Lannett has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lannett will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lannett Company Profile
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
