Ledyard National Bank Has $15.94 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 364,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.1% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Pfizer by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 45,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $51.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $59.80.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

