Ledyard National Bank Sells 1,958 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,964 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after buying an additional 13,959,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after buying an additional 8,570,818 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $584,800,000 after buying an additional 7,820,187 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,341,192,000 after buying an additional 6,042,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after buying an additional 4,756,222 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $38.41 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $161.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

