Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Position Reduced by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4,437.5% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 48.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 222.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of LBRDK opened at $74.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $68.67 and a twelve month high of $164.82.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.80.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

