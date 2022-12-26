LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.8% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 140.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 44,889 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 65.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.63.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $83.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.29. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.