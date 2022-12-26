LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Holdings Lifted by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $10,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,011 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,077 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,611,000 after acquiring an additional 727,322 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 934,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,082,000 after acquiring an additional 617,144 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.63.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $83.13 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

