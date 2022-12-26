Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNQ. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $701,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 49.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 4.7 %

CNQ opened at $55.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The company has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.91.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.6237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.38.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

