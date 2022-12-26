Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,613 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

EXR stock opened at $146.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.59 and a 1 year high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.08%.

Several research firms have commented on EXR. Evercore ISI lowered Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.25.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

