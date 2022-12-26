Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $8 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR stock opened at $134.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 65.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

