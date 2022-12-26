Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MARPS opened at $7.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.21. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,457 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. 3.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2022, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.