Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $30.19 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 10.5% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,896,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $384.59 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $390.31 and a 200-day moving average of $391.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

