Mathes Company Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mathes Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 215,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after acquiring an additional 81,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $3,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Pfizer stock opened at $51.83 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $59.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.34. The company has a market capitalization of $290.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

