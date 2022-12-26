Mathes Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mathes Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.0% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 177.2% during the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock opened at $182.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Wedbush lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.21.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.