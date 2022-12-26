Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $9.28 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.0% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $2,455,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 59.2% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 258,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,299,000 after acquiring an additional 96,272 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $131.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $169.81. The company has a market cap of $385.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

