Mechanics Bank Trust Department Trims Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.1% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Home Depot by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HD opened at $318.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $326.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $417.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $307.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

