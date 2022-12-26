MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of MediciNova stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNOV. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MediciNova by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MediciNova by 5.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MediciNova by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

