Mill Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mill Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,178 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 2.0% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $88.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.69 and a 1 year high of $160.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.20. The company has a market cap of $160.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

