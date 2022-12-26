My Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 733 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $131.28 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

