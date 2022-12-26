New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in American Water Works by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.8% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.2% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $153.02 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.53.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

