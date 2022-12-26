New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 735.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 69.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 128.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $78.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $88.22.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

