New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.21 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Continental Grain Co. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,551,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,326,000 after buying an additional 1,503,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2,104.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,518,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,789 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. UBS Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.91.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $40.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.27%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

