New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 149.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

HR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $18.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.67 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.81. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $34.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 459.28%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

