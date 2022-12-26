New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $999,000 Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 173.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 202.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $355.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $335.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.73. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $373.91.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on URI. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Rentals to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

