New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $89.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $108.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $172,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,976. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.