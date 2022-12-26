New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,100 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17,813.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 64,485 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 135,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $111.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $200.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.11.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

