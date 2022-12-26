New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,900 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in ONEOK by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in ONEOK by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $65.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.97. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

