New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,589,514,000 after buying an additional 388,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,874,884,000 after buying an additional 612,842 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,023,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,238,485,000 after buying an additional 227,391 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,145,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,324,000 after buying an additional 381,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,637,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,895,000 after buying an additional 501,723 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.25.

Shares of EXR opened at $146.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.36. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.59 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

