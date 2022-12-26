Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Cuts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,228 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 942.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 44,574 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,465,000 after acquiring an additional 28,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.41 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

