Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 500 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,144 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 52,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,285 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,441,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,248,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 42,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $88.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.21 and a 200 day moving average of $101.20. The company has a market cap of $160.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.69 and a 12-month high of $160.32.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

