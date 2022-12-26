NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $9.38 Million Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,919 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $9,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after purchasing an additional 92,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,966,216,000 after purchasing an additional 154,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,640,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after purchasing an additional 535,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,423,000 after purchasing an additional 66,796 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $367.09.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $216.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $198.10 and a 12 month high of $752.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.11 and a 200-day moving average of $338.69.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 26.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

