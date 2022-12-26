NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Increases Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 201.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,295 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $14,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,164,000 after purchasing an additional 126,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,223,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,572,000 after purchasing an additional 629,428 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,573,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,880,000 after buying an additional 27,185 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,048,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,417,000 after buying an additional 90,590 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,674,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,379,000 after buying an additional 962,983 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $61.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.22.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,515. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

