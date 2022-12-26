NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $14.26 Million in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 124,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,258,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,057,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440,188 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,488,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,056,000 after purchasing an additional 94,792 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,212 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after buying an additional 2,040,151 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,244,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,837,000 after buying an additional 593,846 shares during the last quarter.

IEI opened at $115.56 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $128.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

