Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 23,279 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $74.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.02. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $67.23 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Barclays cut their target price on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

