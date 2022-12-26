NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,913 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,302,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,379 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,942 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $157.67 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $234.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.98 and a 200-day moving average of $163.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.