Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,429 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,341,593,000 after purchasing an additional 375,326 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,963,772,000 after purchasing an additional 262,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $52.10. The firm has a market cap of $151.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

