Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $5.90 Million Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 3,502.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,307 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 266,693 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 76,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 314.9% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 32.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.82.
NYSE BEN opened at $26.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $36.45.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.03%.
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
