Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 14,704 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Shares of ADI opened at $163.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $180.01.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,587 shares of company stock worth $5,420,127. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

