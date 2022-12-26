Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 71,703 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2,862.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,208 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,703 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 in the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 0.4 %

ORCL opened at $80.85 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $90.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

