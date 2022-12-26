Pendal Group Ltd Buys 8,400 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 90,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,711,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $2,746,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 73,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.21.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $182.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.07. The company has a market cap of $251.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.